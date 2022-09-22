Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.

That pipeline to the NFL was a big factor for Hale.

"Really, to me, I look at Bama like they're Receiver U," he said before his commitment, via 247Sports. "They tell me I'll be a fit in the offense. And I see myself being a fit in the offense."

Hale is ranked No. 74 overall and the No. 12 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Crimson Tide recruiting class:

Plays even above listed size in contested situations and after the catch Height, length, and vertical explosion foster ball-winning and red-zone danger. Wiry strong with good run-after-catch strength. Displays excellent body control and core strength that shine in the air and via contact balance. Fluid mover whose movement patterns aid that balance. Shows great timing and concentration skills, whether on contested throws or tracking deep balls. Particularly dangerous coming back to the ball, whether by design or on under-thrown passes. Displays helpful bailout ability for his quarterback.

Hale has 96 catches for 2,017 yards and 27 touchdowns through three varsity seasons. He isn't just a star on the football field, though, as Hale also competes in basketball and track and field.

Hale is the 23rd player to commit to Saban and the Crimson Tide during the 2023 recruiting cycle. His pledge brings Alabama to 309.14 points in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, extending its lead over Texas (286.9) and Notre Dame (285.72) for the top spot.