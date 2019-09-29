AP Top 25 poll: Alabama passes Clemson for top spot, Ohio State moves to No. 4 in college football rankings

The Crimson Tide are now No. 1 in both major polls once again

Alabama was the new No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, and the Crimson Tide have now claimed the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll as well. Fresh off its 59-31 win over Ole Miss, Alabama claims the top spot from AP voters with 1,478 points. Clemson drops only spot to No. 2 after holding off North Carolina 21-20. The rest of the AP top five stays mostly the same, with the notable change of Ohio State leap-frogging LSU to go from No. 5 to No. 4. The Buckeyes won easily at Nebraska 48-7. 

Other than some minor shuffling, there weren't too many major changes in this week's poll. Like with the Coaches Poll, Cal dropped out after losing to Arizona State. Four new teams entered the rankings this week: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and SMU. The Mustangs are ranked for the first time since October 1986. 

Here is the entire poll below:

1 Alabama 
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Texas
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Iowa 
15. Washington 
16. Boise State
17. Utah
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Arizona State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Wake Forest
23. Virginia
24. SMU
25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 147, California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

