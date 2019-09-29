AP Top 25 poll: Alabama passes Clemson for top spot, Ohio State moves to No. 4 in college football rankings
The Crimson Tide are now No. 1 in both major polls once again
Alabama was the new No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, and the Crimson Tide have now claimed the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll as well. Fresh off its 59-31 win over Ole Miss, Alabama claims the top spot from AP voters with 1,478 points. Clemson drops only spot to No. 2 after holding off North Carolina 21-20. The rest of the AP top five stays mostly the same, with the notable change of Ohio State leap-frogging LSU to go from No. 5 to No. 4. The Buckeyes won easily at Nebraska 48-7.
Other than some minor shuffling, there weren't too many major changes in this week's poll. Like with the Coaches Poll, Cal dropped out after losing to Arizona State. Four new teams entered the rankings this week: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and SMU. The Mustangs are ranked for the first time since October 1986.
Here is the entire poll below:
1 Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Texas
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. Washington
16. Boise State
17. Utah
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Arizona State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Wake Forest
23. Virginia
24. SMU
25. Texas A&M
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 147, California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Rutgers fires coach Chris Ash
Ash becomes the first coach to be let go this fall
-
Alabama the new No. 1 in Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide barely leapfrog the defending national champs in the latest poll
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: Bama pushing Clemson
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5 of the 2019 season
-
Florida unveils 1960s throwback unis
The threads are an homage to Spurrier's Heisman Trophy winning days as a Gator in the 1960s
-
Mike Leach rants on 'fat, dumb' players
Leach, as usual, didn't mince words following Washington State's second straight loss
-
Bowl projections: No margin for error?
The Tigers avoided disaster in Week 5, and that's good, because they may have no margin for...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game