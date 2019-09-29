AP Top 25 poll: Alabama passes Clemson for top spot, Ohio State moves to No. 4 in college football rankings

Alabama was the new No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, and the Crimson Tide have now claimed the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll as well. Fresh off its 59-31 win over Ole Miss, Alabama claims the top spot from AP voters with 1,478 points. Clemson drops only spot to No. 2 after holding off North Carolina 21-20. The rest of the AP top five stays mostly the same, with the notable change of Ohio State leap-frogging LSU to go from No. 5 to No. 4. The Buckeyes won easily at Nebraska 48-7.

Other than some minor shuffling, there weren't too many major changes in this week's poll. Like with the Coaches Poll, Cal dropped out after losing to Arizona State. Four new teams entered the rankings this week: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and SMU. The Mustangs are ranked for the first time since October 1986.

Here is the entire poll below:

1 Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Washington

16. Boise State

17. Utah

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Arizona State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Wake Forest

23. Virginia

24. SMU

25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 147, California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1