Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama new No. 1, Ohio State receives first-place votes in college football rankings
The Crimson Tide barely leapfrog the defending national champs in the latest poll
For the first time this season, Clemson is not the No. 1 team in either of the two major weekly polls. The USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll has dropped the Tigers, fresh off a 21-20 scare at North Carolina, to No. 2 after having them as the top-ranked team since the preseason.
The slight drop reflects a wide narrative about the defending national champs: they keep winning, but they haven't looked as clean as they did towards the end of last season. While Clemson had won comfortably until this weekend, it needed to stop a two-point conversion to beat the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Interestingly, though, Clemson still has the most first-place votes of any team with 30.
Alabama, the new No. 1 team, beat Ole Miss 59-31 behind a record-setting day from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver DeVonta Smith. The Crimson Tide are the top-ranked team again for the first time since the end of the regular season last year. Ohio State also enters the top five after dismantling Nebraska 48-7 and received four first-place votes.
Though the weekend went mostly chalk, No. 16 Cal fell out of the top 25 after losing to Arizona State. Meanwhile, Michigan State and Oklahoma State rose five spots to enter the top 25.
Check out the full Coaches Poll below in its entirety:
1. Alabama (29)
2. Clemson (30)
3. Georgia (1)
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State (4)
6. LSU
7. Auburn
8. Florida
9. Wisconsin
10. Notre Dame
11. Penn State
12. Texas
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. Boise State
16. Washington
17. Utah
18. Michigan
19. UCF
20. Wake Forest
21. Texas A&M
22. Virginia
23T. Michigan State
23T. Memphis
25. Oklahoma State
Schools dropped out: No. 16 California; No. 22 Kansas State; No. 25 USC.
Other receiving votes: California 125; Southern Methodist 118; Arizona State 96; Army 47; Minnesota 34; Baylor 34; Appalachian State 28; Colorado 18; Duke 17; Tulane 16; Utah State 15; Kansas State 13; Hawaii 10; USC 9; Texas Christian 6; Washington State 3; Mississippi State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2.
