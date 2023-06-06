Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown committed to Clemson Monday in a social media announcement, giving the Tigers one of the most coveted defensive playmakers previously available. Brown, the No. 1 LB and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, gave his pledge following an official visit to Clemson last weekend. He picked the Tigers over Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, among others.

Brown is the ninth player to commit to Clemson in the 2024 cycle, and he could join some elite company. Former star QB Trevor Lawerence remains Clemson's highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era, but Brown would still be one of the highest-ranked recruits to ever land with the Tigers. Should he sign, he would be tied for 10th with Tigers star edge rusher KJ Henry. Brown is the highest-ranked linebacker recruit since Harold Perkins in 2022, according to 247Sports.

"I think the biggest thing about Clemson is the overall genuineness of the place," Brown told 247Sports. "He's been attending football camp in Death Valley since he was in elementary school, and his official visit was another great experience. I didn't really learn a whole lot more about Clemson as a whole but felt better connected when I left. I felt like I was able to bond with the other commits and players better than anywhere else. They are all very similar to me in personality, the Woodaz brothers and Barrett Carter to name a few. Not only that, but we have a possibility to have a really good class this cycle. Not to mention any names, but there are some high-ranked recruits that committed or are going to commit. But in the end, the biggest thing that stood out to me this weekend is how much I have in common with Clemson."

During his junior season at Jefferson High School (Georgia), Brown rushed for 1,459 yards and 21 touchdowns while recording 113 tackles on defense. While his production has turned heads, it's Brown's raw athleticism that has scouts gushing over his potential at the next level.

"I don't know if he's the leader in the clubhouse, but he is definitely in the conversation for the No. 1 freak in the Class of 2024," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said. "Back-to-back state titles in the singlet (wrestling). In spikes (track), he does some freaky things for somebody north of 225 pounds, I think he's in the 230 ballpark. He's an animal in the weight room. 405 pounds in the full cleans. Those are like Saquon Barkley's numbers. So Sammy is a 1-of-1 type profile. We just don't see many guys like this."

Brown still has one more season of high school football to play, but the chance compete for playing time as a freshman certainly feels like it'll be there. The Tigers didn't sign a blue-chip linebacker in the last recruiting cycle, and projected starting linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are both entering their junior seasons this fall.

A multi-sport athlete, Brown was the first player Swinney offered from the 2024 recruiting class, and Clemson beat out some of the top school's in the country for his services. Despite losing longtime DC Brent Venables to Oklahoma last offseason, this commitment signals Clemson can still bring in some of the best high school defensive talent in the country.

Clemson rises from No. 22 to No. 17 in the 247Sports team rankings following Brown's commitment.