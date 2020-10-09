Top-10 ACC teams clash on Saturday when the No. 7 Miami (FL) Hurricanes take on the top-ranked Clemson Tigers. Both teams have taken care of business on their way to 3-0 marks. Miami is coming off three straight wins of 13 or more points, including a 52-10 thrashing of Florida State last week. Clemson has three consecutive wins of 18 points or more, including a 41-23 triumph over Virginia last Saturday.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 6-5, including a 2-0 mark in games played at Clemson. The Tigers are 14-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Miami odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 62.5. Before making any Miami vs. Clemson picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Clemson vs. Miami spread: Clemson -14

Clemson vs. Miami over-under: 62.5 points

Clemson vs. Miami money line: Miami +425, Clemson -550

MIA: Has allowed just seven points off turnovers this season

CLEM: Has recorded multiple sacks in 25 of its last 26 games, including each of the last nine

Why Clemson can cover

After losing to LSU 42-25 in the National Championship Game this past January, the Tigers have a chip on their shoulders and have come out of the starting gates on fire. Junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 55 of 75 passes (73.3 percent) for 848 yards and seven touchdowns against zero interceptions for a rating of 199.1. He has also rushed for three scores. With 73 career passing touchdowns, Lawrence needs just three more to tie Russell Wilson for fifth-most in ACC history.

Senior running back Travis Etienne leads the team in rushing, carrying 39 times for 243 yards (6.2 average) and two touchdowns. In his four-year career, he has rushed for 4,281 yards and 58 touchdowns. Defensively, the Tigers are giving up just 12 points per game thus far in 2020.

Why Miami can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Miami vs. Clemson spread. That's because the Hurricanes have also been dominant this season, and are one of just five unbeaten teams left in the 15-team ACC. Senior quarterback D'Eriq King has completed 63 of 94 passes (67 percent) for 736 yards and six touchdowns for a rating of 153.9. He is also second on the team in rushing, with 28 carries for 157 yards (5.6 average) and one TD.

Junior running back Cam'Ron Harris has been explosive and leads the team in rushing, carrying 38 times for 311 yards (8.2 average) and five touchdowns. Last season, he saw action in all 13 games, making three starts. He finished second on the team with 576 yards rushing on 114 carries (5.1 average). In three seasons with the Hurricanes, he has rushed for 1,053 yards on 180 carries (5.9 average) and 12 scores.

How to make Clemson vs. Miami picks

