Coaches Poll top 25: Minnesota, Baylor fall from top 10 of college football rankings after losses

LSU remains the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Coaches Poll

The college football season is winding down, and Saturday's results provided yet another set of data points to narrow the College Football Playoff race. The first official reaction we get in terms of rankings is from the Coaches Poll, which bounced two previously undefeated teams from the top 10 after losses in Week 12.  

The coaches still overwhelmingly favor LSU as the No. 1 team in the country after the Tigers outlasted Ole Miss in a 58-37 shootout win in Oxford. LSU received 55 of the 65 available first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State received six and No. 3 Clemson received the remaining four. While Alabama won at Mississippi State, it's loss comes in the form of Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending hip injury, which combined with Georgia's suffocating win at Auburn resulted in a flip of No. 4 and No. 5. 

Other changes in the top 10 of the Coaches Poll include a fall for Minnesota from No. 7 to No. 11 after taking its first loss of the season at Iowa, and Baylor's similar fall from No. 10 to No. 13 after allowing Oklahoma to storm back from a 21-point deficit and steal a crucial Big 12 win in Waco, Texas. The Sooners, for their comeback effort, saw a rise from No. 8 to No. 7.  

The new additions to the top 10 include Penn State at No. 9 and Florida at No. 10. Both the Nittany Lions, who bounced back from defeat with a win against Indiana, and the Gators, who dominated with defense at Missouri, moved up two spots in the rankings. 

Here's how the full Coaches Poll looks after Week 12:

  1. LSU (55 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (6)
  3. Clemson (4)
  4. Georgia 
  5. Alabama 
  6. Oregon 
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Utah
  9. Penn State
  10. Florida 
  11. Minnesota 
  12. Michigan
  13. Baylor
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Auburn
  17. Cincinnati 
  18. Memphis 
  19. Boise State 
  20. Iowa 
  21. SMU
  22. Appalachian State
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Texas A&M
  25. San Diego State

Dropped out: No. 21 Navy, No. 23 Texas, No. 25 Indiana 

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 46; Air Force 43; Indiana 39; Navy 25; Virginia 20; Louisiana Tech 10; UL Lafayette 8; Pittsburgh 7; Southern California 3; Wake Forest 2; Temple 1; Kansas State 1

