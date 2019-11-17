Coaches Poll top 25: Minnesota, Baylor fall from top 10 of college football rankings after losses
LSU remains the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Coaches Poll
The college football season is winding down, and Saturday's results provided yet another set of data points to narrow the College Football Playoff race. The first official reaction we get in terms of rankings is from the Coaches Poll, which bounced two previously undefeated teams from the top 10 after losses in Week 12.
The coaches still overwhelmingly favor LSU as the No. 1 team in the country after the Tigers outlasted Ole Miss in a 58-37 shootout win in Oxford. LSU received 55 of the 65 available first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State received six and No. 3 Clemson received the remaining four. While Alabama won at Mississippi State, it's loss comes in the form of Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending hip injury, which combined with Georgia's suffocating win at Auburn resulted in a flip of No. 4 and No. 5.
Other changes in the top 10 of the Coaches Poll include a fall for Minnesota from No. 7 to No. 11 after taking its first loss of the season at Iowa, and Baylor's similar fall from No. 10 to No. 13 after allowing Oklahoma to storm back from a 21-point deficit and steal a crucial Big 12 win in Waco, Texas. The Sooners, for their comeback effort, saw a rise from No. 8 to No. 7.
The new additions to the top 10 include Penn State at No. 9 and Florida at No. 10. Both the Nittany Lions, who bounced back from defeat with a win against Indiana, and the Gators, who dominated with defense at Missouri, moved up two spots in the rankings.
Here's how the full Coaches Poll looks after Week 12:
- LSU (55 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (6)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Penn State
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Iowa
- SMU
- Appalachian State
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- San Diego State
Dropped out: No. 21 Navy, No. 23 Texas, No. 25 Indiana
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 46; Air Force 43; Indiana 39; Navy 25; Virginia 20; Louisiana Tech 10; UL Lafayette 8; Pittsburgh 7; Southern California 3; Wake Forest 2; Temple 1; Kansas State 1
