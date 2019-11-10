College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 12: Georgia opens as road favorite over Auburn

The battle between No. 5 Georgia and No. 13 Auburn headlines a big week in college football as we hit mid-November. The one-loss Bulldogs enter the game atop the SEC East, but have no margin for error in the race for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Auburn would love nothing more than to play spoiler and keep its own hopes for a New Year's Six bowl alive.

The Big 12 features a massive game between No. 12 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma, and the Big Ten West takes the big stage again when No. 7 Minnesota visits No. 23 Iowa.

Early lines are out. Let's take a look at how Las Vegas handicaps the upcoming week in college football (via Circa Sports).

Lines you need to know

No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn (+3): This will be a battle of defenses as the stout Tigers front seven -- with a week to regroup -- will look to rattle Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Meanwhile, a Georgia defense that has pitched three shutouts in 2019 will square off against freshman Tigers quarterback Bo Nix. Las Vegas expects this to be a four-quarter battle in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor (+9.5): The Bears stayed unbeaten last week when they squeaked by TCU in triple overtime, and the Sooners survived a scare from Iowa State. This could be the first of two meetings between the two teams -- with the second potentially coming in the Big 12 Championship Game.

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa (-2): Oddsmakers clearly weren't that impressed with the Golden Gophers win over then fourth-ranked Penn State last weekend, and have installed them as road underdogs in this key Big Ten West battle. Will P.J. Fleck's crew continue to row the boat, or will the Hawkeyes make it run aground?

No. 21 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame (-11): The Midshipmen have righted the ship after a disappointing 2018 season and can stay hot if they can spring the upset on a Fighting Irish team that has a New Year's Six bowl in their sights. The triple option is always tricky to prepare for, so don't expect the Irish offense to get many possessions in this one.

More games of note

No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss (+21): The Tigers are riding high after topping Alabama, and oddsmakers expect the Joe Burrow Heisman train to roll through Oxford without slowing down. The Magnolia Bowl couldn't produce one of the nation's biggest surprises, could it?

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers (+50.5): Here it is ... the line you've all been waiting for. The Scarlet Knights are so bad that the Buckeyes have to hang more than a 50-burger and pitch a shutout to even cover. That's insane. Play this one at your own risk. Actually, take Ohio State. Rutgers might score negative points.

Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson (-32.5): The Tigers have been cruising over the last month-plus, and now get to feast on a Demon Deacons team that's recovering from a stunning loss to Virginia Tech. Dabo Swinney's crew doesn't need style points to make the CFP, but they will probably get them on Saturday anyway.

No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State (+21): Oh Mississippi State, you're going to have a bad, bad Saturday. The angry Crimson Tide are going to take out their frustration after losing to LSU on you in your own building. It's going to hurt.

Arizona at No. 6 Oregon (-24.5): Oddsmakers expect the Ducks to keep their CFP hopes alive against a Wildcats team that has been up and down all season long. Coach Mario Cristobal's offensive line has been stout all season and can continue to build momentum at home in front of a crowd that's desperate to get back to the meaningful postseason.

UCLA at No. 8 Utah (-20): The Bruins have seemingly hit their stride under second-year coach Chip Kelly. They will have their work cut out for them, however, against the most physical defense in the Pac-12. The Utes could use a big win considering they don't have a great resume to present the selection committee.

No. 24 Indiana at No. 9 Penn State (-14): The Nittany Lions fell short last week, but are still in the thick of the Big Ten East and CFP races. The AP has a high opinion of the Hoosiers, and it's likely that the selection committee will when its rankings come out on Tuesday night. A big home win could be an important data point.

No. 11 Florida at Missouri (+5): The Tigers have been dreadful since quarterback Kelly Bryant got dinged up in the middle of the season. Even if he returns, this line seems off. You know what that usually means -- somebody knows something!

Michigan State at No. 14 Michigan (-12): Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has had an up-and-down season, and a win over the struggling Spartans would set him up for a very important final couple of weeks of the season. It's surprising that this isn't more than a two-touchdown spread.

Best of the rest