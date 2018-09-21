College football odds, picks, lines for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, fading Florida State

With professional and amateur bettors alike taking aim at the Week 4 schedule, college football odds have seen plenty of movement since lines opened last weekend. One of the college football spreads that has seen plenty of action is the Pac-12 battle between No. 20 Oregon and No. 7 Stanford. The Ducks opened as 2.5-point favorites, but the spread moved to a pick'em within the first day. Bettors have continued to show confidence in the Cardinal on the road, pushing that line all the way to Stanford -2.5. Another huge shift: Ohio State is now a massive 37-point favorite against Tulane in Urban Meyer's return to the sideline after opening at -34. With so many college football odds making huge jumps this week, be sure to see the Week 4 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It also made several huge calls last week, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn. It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 4 college football schedule

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model loves: Georgia (-14) gets a convincing win and cover at Missouri.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have won nine consecutive regular-season games. They're looking to make a statement in the SEC East, but the Bulldogs' elite defense will be too much for Drew Lock and his talented supporting cast. The model projects Lock to throw for under 300 yards, while Georgia's stable of backs piles up close to 200 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs cover in over half of simulations. Don't be turned off by a two-touchdown line on the road; back Georgia with confidence.

Another college football pick you should be all over on Saturday, according to the model: Florida State (-10) gets a huge scare at home against Northern Illinois as the Huskies easily cover the double-digit spread.

It's been a disastrous start for new coach Willie Taggart at FSU. The Seminoles got crushed 24-3 in the opener against Virginia Tech, then went down to the wire against FCS opponent Samford in Week 2 before getting blown out again at Syracuse, 30-7, in Week 3. Florida State is winless against the spread this season, and bettors have taken notice with the line dropping from 11 to 10.

Northern Illinois is coming off a win over Central Michigan and took Pac-12 foe Utah into the fourth quarter before ultimately falling 17-6 in Week 2. The Huskies will be looking for the upset in Tallahassee, and the model loves their chances of at least covering the spread, saying that happens in 65 percent of simulations. You can confidently back the under (44.5) as well because that hits more than 70 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the Top 25 battle between Alabama and Texas A&M, and is calling for a double-digit favorite with national title aspirations to get a massive scare at home.

The model also has a strong selection for the Top 25 battle between Alabama and Texas A&M, and is calling for a double-digit favorite with national title aspirations to get a massive scare at home.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest (+7, 59.5)

Georgia at Missouri (+14, 64.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-26, 61)

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+15.5, 52)

Tulane at Ohio State (-37, 68)

Kansas State at West Virginia (-17, 60.5)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (+2.5, 54)

TCU at Texas (+3, 47.5)

Florida at Tennessee (+4, 44.5)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+9.5, 55.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-14, 76.5)

Army at Oklahoma (-31, 59.5)

Michigan State at Indiana (+5.5, 48)

Arkansas at Auburn (-29.5, 57.5)

Stanford at Oregon (+2.5, 56)

Wisconsin at Iowa (+3, 42.5)

Arizona State at Washington (-17.5, 51)