College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, North Carolina

Week 2 of the college football season features plenty of conference battles, with several high-profile non-conference games mixed in as well. None will be bigger than the top-10 showdown between No. 10 Texas and No. 6 LSU, national title contenders who also regularly battle in recruiting. In the latest Week 1 college football odds, the Longhorns are five-point home underdogs on Saturday in Austin. No. 12 Texas A&M is another SEC heavyweight being put to the test as the Aggies travel to No. 1 Clemson (-18) looking for revenge after a 28-26 loss to the Tigers in College Station last season. Whether you're eyeing one of these big matchups, or studying the Week 2 college football lines for any other game, be sure to see the college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 2 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-16.5) covers against Cincinnati. Former OSU defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, now the head coach of the Bearcats, will face his former team on Saturday. Fickell, who was on Ohio State's staff from 2002 to 2016, including a stint as interim head coach, guided the Bearcats to an 11-2 campaign last year and then knocked off UCLA in Week 1 this season. But the model is calling for a tough homecoming game at the Horseshoe.

OSU Quarterback Justin Fields accounted for five touchdowns in Week 1 against Florida Atlantic, and the model is calling for another head-turning game for him as he leads the Buckeyes to a cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the under (55) because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: Norther Carolina (+6) stays within the spread at home against Miami (Fla.) in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Hurricanes showed promise in their opener, pushing a top-10 Florida squad to the wire before ultimately falling 24-20. UNC, meanwhile, was able to finish off its Week 1 upset, taking down South Carolina 24-20 in Mack Brown's debut.

The model likes Miami to win straight-up, but the value is on the Tar Heels covering in Chapel Hill. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell was 15-of-24 for 245 yards and two touchdowns against the Gamecocks, and he helps UNC keep this game within in the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 2, including Texas vs. LSU, and is calling for a major upset of a top-25 squad with championship aspirations. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which favored top-25 team goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 2 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Wake Forest at Rice (+18, 55.5)

Marshall at Boise State (-11, 55)

Army at Michigan (-23, 48)

Vanderbilt at Purdue (-7.5, 55.5)

Rutgers at Iowa (-20, 51.5)

Syracuse at Maryland (+1.5, 56)

West Virginia at Missouri (-14, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Ohio State (-16.5, 55)

Northern Illinois at Utah (-22.5, 45)

Texas A&M at Clemson (-18, 61)

Nebraska at Colorado (+4.5, 65)

Central Michigan at Wisconsin (-35, 51.5)

New Mexico State at Alabama (-54.5, 64)

Arkansas at Ole Miss (-7, 55)

LSU at Texas (+5, 56)

Tulane at Auburn (-18, 50)

Nevada at Oregon (-23.5, 62)

Buffalo at Penn State (-29.5, 57)

Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina (+6, 48.5)

Stanford at USC (-2.5, 45.5)

California at Washington (-14, 43.5)