College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 10, Saturday kickoff times, TV channels

Get those remotes ready, because the college football season is going to kick into high gear on Saturday with massive matchups across the country. The rivalry between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia will take center stage with SEC East frontrunner status on the line. No. 15 SMU will hope to keep its unblemished record intact at No. 24 Memphis in a key AAC matchup, and the Pac-12 is loaded with important games involving conference title contenders.

What should you watch on Saturday? Here's a guide to all of the action.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia (in Jacksonville), CBS, 3:30 p.m.: The winner of this rivalry will not only cement itself as the frontrunner in the SEC East, but keep hopes alive in the race for a College Football Playoff spot. Both squads are coming off of bye weeks, so there should be some new looks on Saturday along the First Coast of Florida.

No. 9 Utah at Washington, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 4 p.m.: The Utes have to be kicking themselves for dropping a game to USC earlier this season and have to get by the Huskies in order to stay in CFP contention. Plus, a second conference loss would be brutal to their division title hopes considering the Trojans hold the tiebreaker. The season hasn't gone according to plan for the Huskies, but they can kick off the stretch run in style with a win.

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: It'll be a fantastic showcase for the AAC on Saturday night, with two programs that have incredible stories of perseverance to spotlight. It's a huge game for the races to win the AAC West and earn the Group of Five spot in the New Year's Six -- especially considering previously undefeated Appalachian State lost on Thursday.

No. 7 Oregon at USC, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 8 p.m.: The one-loss Ducks have the CFP in their sights and can notch another big road win to impress the committee on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Trojans have problems up front but enough talented skill players to test the Ducks defense.

Other big games

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland, ABC, noon: The Wolverines have played lights out over the last six quarters and can make another statement during the first window of games on Saturday afternoon. The Terrapins have tailed off after a hot start but can make another statement if they spring the upset.

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame, NBC, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 2:30 p.m.: Notre Dame's CFP hopes were dismantled by Michigan last week, but the Fighting Irish still have a great chance to make a New Year's Six bowl game. That quest starts Saturday against a Hokies team that has quietly posted a 5-2 record and is coming off of a bye week.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas, FS1, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 3:30 p.m.: The Wildcats stunned Oklahoma last week, while the Jayhawks pulled out a wild one over Texas Tech. The Sunflower Showdown looks like it'll be competitive for the first time in a very long time.

Miami at Florida State, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: This rivalry doesn't carry as much juice as it has in previous years, but it's still big for the players involved -- especially considering the struggles of both programs this year. The winner gets bragging rights for a year and the loser gets sent further into the pit of misery.

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn, ESPN, 7 p.m.: The Tigers offense has been woeful against good teams, and confidence in true freshman quarterback Bo Nix seems to be waning. If the Tigers can't get on track against this defense, the 2019 season might turn south down the stretch.

Keep an eye on ...