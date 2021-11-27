Florida State (5-6) and Florida (5-6) will face off in a battle between in-state rivals on Saturday afternoon with bowl eligibility on the line. The Seminoles are looking to win their third straight game. Last week they beat Boston College 26-23. Florida hopes to improve to 5-1 at home. Last week they went on the road and lost in overtime 24-23 to Missouri. The Gators fired head coach Dan Mullen following that loss and Greg Knox will serve as the interim head coach in this 2021 Sunshine Showdown matchup.

Kickoff from The Swamp is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Gators as three-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Florida odds. The over-under for total points is set at 59.

Florida State vs. Florida spread: Florida -3

Florida State vs. Florida over-under: 59 points

Florida State vs. Florida money line: Florida State +130, Florida -150

UF: The Gators 3-7 ATS overall, but 3-1 ATS at home

FSU: Seminoles are 10-3 ATS vs. a team with a losing record



Why Florida can cover

Redshirt junior Emory Jones is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback for Florida. Jones has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,400 yards with 18 passing touchdowns. He has added another 673 yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns. The Georgia native averages 279.4 total yards per game.

Jones has thrown for more than 250 yards in four games thus far. He also rushed for more than 70 yards in another five games. Against Samford, Jones exploded and had a dominant performance. He went 28 of 34 for a career-high 464 passing yards with six touchdowns. Jones added 86 rushing yards with another score.

Why Florida State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,337 yards with 14 passing touchdowns. Travis added 428 yards on the ground with six scores. The Florida native played well the past two weeks against Miami (FL) and Boston College. Travis went 38-of-60 for 525 yards with three passing touchdowns. He also had 88 rushing yards and two scores.

Sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin is sixth in the ACC with 877 yards on 137 carries. He also has seven rushing touchdowns on the year. Corbin has rushed for over 100 yards in four games thus far. His best performance came against Louisville, where he recorded 11 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. This duo can help march Florida State up and down the field.

