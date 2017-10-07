Iowa State QB Jacob Park takes leave from team for 'medical concerns'

Iowa State will be without starting quarterback Jacob Park for its Week 6 game at Oklahoma ... and perhaps longer. Following a day filled with rumors, ISU announced Friday evening that Park did not join the rest of his team as it headed to Norman, Oklahoma.

Officially, Park is being ruled out on a personal leave with medical concerns. Though he is still technically part of the team, when he'll return to the field is unknown.

"Jacob is a great young man dealing with some personal medical concerns," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. "We are committed to helping him cope, supporting him on all levels and helping him prepare to get back on the playing field with his teammates as soon as possible."

Park, a one-time Georgia quarterback, has 1,181 passing yards and nine touchdowns to five picks on the season. Three of those interceptions came in Week 5 during a 17-7 loss to Texas. It was far and away his worst performance of the season.

Iowa State did not name a starter for the game against the Sooners. However, linebacker Joel Lanning played quarterback last season and has 14 career starts. He's been killing it at his new position and leads the team with 46 tackles. Zeb Noland, who has just one attempt this year, and Kyle Kempt are possible replacements for Park as well.