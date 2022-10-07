The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes are coming off a shocking loss, falling to Middle Tennessee State in a 45-31 final despite being 25.5-point favorites. North Carolina, meanwhile, improved to 4-1 with a 41-10 blowout against Virginia Tech last week.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 66.

Miami (FL) vs. UNC spread: Miami (FL) -3.5

Miami (FL) vs. UNC over/under: 66 points

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina was able to reset following its loss to Notre Dame, blowing out Virginia Tech by 31 points last week. The Tar Heels have been one of the best offensive teams in college football this season, scoring at least 32 points in all five of their games. They have already gone on the road and beat Appalachian State and Georgia State, so they know what it takes to win away from home.

Quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is one of just three quarterbacks in the FBS to have thrown for 13-plus touchdowns and one interception or fewer this season. The Tar Heels have won and covered the spread in five of their last seven games against Miami, and the Hurricanes are reeling following their loss to MTSU.

Why Miami (FL) can cover

The bye week could not have come at a better time for Miami. The Hurricanes played a physical game at Texas A&M before losing to MTSU as heavy favorites, so they needed a week off to reset their mentality coming into this game. Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft heading into the season, was benched in the third quarter of the loss to the Blue Raiders.

Head coach Mario Cristobal said his star quarterback responded well in practice over the past two weeks, so he should play well against a North Carolina defense that gave up 45 points to Notre Dame and 61 points to Appalachian State. This will be North Carolina's first road conference game of the season, which is always a challenge. Miami is 5-1 in its last six home games, and it is also 5-1 in its last six ACC games.

