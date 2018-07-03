Michigan QB Shea Patterson reportedly signs deal with Texas Rangers after being drafted
Patterson has a pretty nice backup plan if football doesn't work out
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray made waves earlier this year when he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics, but another high-profile college football signal-caller also signed on the dotted line to do some damage on the diamond.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson -- a 39th-round draft pick and the 1,169th pick overall in the 2018 MLB Draft -- signed his contract with the Texas Rangers according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
Patterson, a true junior, transferred from Ole Miss in the offseason and was granted immediate eligibility after appealing to the NCAA claiming that he was misled about the severity of Ole Miss' sanctions by the Rebel staff. He is competing with sophomore Brandon Peters, redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey and true freshman Joe Milton for the starting job with the Wolverines this summer.
Patterson played three games in 2016 after having his redshirt burned by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze. In a pinch in place of Chad Kelly, Patterson threw for 880 yards, six touchdowns, threw three picks and added 169 yards on the ground. He tossed for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games in 2017 before a knee injury ended his season.
A five-star prospect in the class of 2016 from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, by way of Shreveport, Louisiana, Patterson was the No. 1 pro-style prospect and No. 4 overall player in his recruiting class.
As for baseball, he's a little raw. He didn't play at Ole Miss and stopped after his junior year of high school to focus on his football career. If that career doesn't work out at Michigan in 2018 (or beyond), he has a pretty solid backup plan now that he has inked his deal with the Rangers.
