An SEC battle is on tap between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky is 0-2, while MSU is 1-1. Mississippi State has a 24-23 all-time edge in this series and has won nine of the past 11 meetings, including a 28-13 victory in 2019.

The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 58.5.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State over-under: 58 points

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State money line: Kentucky -135, Mississippi State +115

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats, now 0-2 against the spread, missed a PAT kick in overtime against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday and lost 42-41. A silver lining was the play of quarterback Terry Wilson, who accumulated 151 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 129 yards. Wilson, who missed most of 2019 with a knee injury, has been extremely efficient thus far, completing 69.1 percent of his passes in 2020.

He also leads the team with 171 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Combined with Asim Rose and Chris Rodriguez Jr., the Wildcats have a tough rushing attack that the Bulldogs could struggle to slow.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

The Bulldogs looked like a surprise contender when they knocked off LSU two weeks ago in Mike Leach's debut. Quarterback K.J. Costello threw for over 600 yards and five touchdowns against the defending champs. But they got a dose of reality last week when Arkansas upset them, recording its first SEC win since 2017 in the process. Costello took a big step back, throwing just one touchdown and three interceptions.

MSU running back Kylin Hill was banged up during the loss, but Leach told reporters this week he could return to the lineup this week. Hill ran for 1,350 yards in 2019 and was a huge part of the passing attack against LSU in this year's opener, making eight catches for 158 yards and a score.

