An American Athletic battle is on tap Saturday between the Navy Midshipmen and the Temple Owls at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Owls are 13-3 against the spread against a team with a losing record. The Midshipmen, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following a against-the-spread loss.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Owls are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Navy vs. Temple odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50.5.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Temple vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Temple spread: Temple -3.5

Navy vs. Temple over-under: 50.5 points

Navy vs. Temple money line: Temple -170, Navy +150

What you need to know about Navy

Midshipmen quarterback Dalen Morris, who led a 24-point comeback from to beat Tulane 27-24 earlier in the season, missed the Midshipmen's 40-7 loss last week at rival Air Force with an undisclosed medical condition. Morris is slated to return to the lineup this week.

Navy allowed Air Force 21 of its 40 points in the fourth quarter. The Midshipmen enter Saturday's matchup averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, a precipitous drop from the Navy's 6.1 per-carry output last season behind 2,017-yard rusher and quarterback Malcolm Perry.

What you need to know about Temple

This game was pushed back from Sept. 26 after Owls coach Rod Carey asked for more preseason prep time due to coronavirus concerns. Temple beat Maryland, Georgia Tech and Memphis last season and came within two points of a win at Cincinnati en route to an 8-5 record and bowl eligibility for the sixth straight year.

Temple quarterback Anthony Russo returns after completing just 54 percent of his passes at 10.8 yards per completion with a 107.5 passer rating in losses. Both leading receivers, Jadan Blue and big-play threat Branden Mack, also return.

How to make Navy vs. Temple picks

