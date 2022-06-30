The rich keep getting richer in South Bend. Charles Jagusah, a four-star offensive tackle from Alleman High School in Rock Island, Illinois, announced his commitment to Notre Dame and first-year coach Marcus Freeman on Thursday morning. The blue-chip lineman, who ranks just outside the top 50 players in the 2023 class, chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan.

"I would like to thank all of the coaches and programs that have given me this life-changing opportunity," he wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I am very excited to announce my commitment to The University of Notre Dame."

Jagusah is a 6-foot-6, 308-pounder who is ranked No. 55 overall in the current recruiting cycle. In addition to the high national ranking, he is the top-ranked player at any position in the state of Illinois.

"I think for me it was really the new staff," Jagusah told 247Sports. "They changed my perspective of what Notre Dame is like and what I can get out by going there. Freeman is a super good dude. I think he's one of the most invested head coaches that I've met. I can tell that he's going to get the program to where everyone wants it to be."

Chris Singletary, national recruiting expert for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Fighting Irish recruiting class:

Jagusah immediately looks the part when you see him. Listed in the 6-foot-6 and 300-pound range this 2-way lineman has what schools are looking for. For a player his size he is an above average athlete who is light on his feet. Having played soccer and basketball when he was younger has paid dividends for his athleticism. He has a good build and frame to mold that has very little bad weight on his body. Possesses very nice body quickness and burst off the ball. Excellent bend and balance are some other traits that you see when you watch him on either side of the ball. Can change direction with ease and mirror guys. Able to make pass rushers run the hoop and out of the picture as they are trying to get to the quarterback. Once he engages he does a nice job of latching on and running his feet. His pad level is lower so that he rarely gives the defense his chest.

It's safe to say that Freeman's sales pitch to come to Notre Dame is resonating on the recruiting trail. Jagusah's commitment extends Notre Dame's lead in the quest for the national recruiting title. The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 1 overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings ahead of Ohio State and Texas. Fourteen of the 16 players committed to the Irish are either four- or five-star prospects, five of whom are top-100 prospects in the Composite rankings. On Wednesday, Notre Dame landed a commitment from four-star WR Cam Williams, who is also from Illinois.