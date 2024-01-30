The NCAA is investigating Tennessee for what are believed to be alleged major violations related to NIL dealings, sources confirm to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. The case centers around quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who signed a record contract with Spyre Sports Group, Tennessee's primary collective. Tennessee has not received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA, but it is common in some cases for the governing body to send a draft notice of preliminary violations it is investigating.

The Volunteers aren't the only prominent program under scrutiny for their NIL practices. The NCAA is investigating Florida's recruitment of former quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, according to multiple reports. Earlier this month the NCAA handed down its most severe NIL-related punishment yet to Florida State after an an assistant coach allegedly facilitated impermissible contact between a booster and a transfer prospect. Among other penalties, the Seminoles received two years of probation and temporary disassociations from a booster and from a collective.

The latest investigation into Tennessee comes after the Volunteers escaped crippling penalties — avoiding a possible bowl ban — in connection with violations that occurred under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt. However, the Volunteers' football program did land on probation for five years in that case, which was settled in July.