The UCF Knights will be looking to add to Georgia Tech's misery when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon. UCF bounced back from a narrow loss to Louisville with a blowout win over Florida Atlantic last week. Georgia Tech has already been blown out twice this season, including a 42-0 loss to No. 20 Ole Miss in Week 3.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Knights are favored by 20.5 points in the latest UCF vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.5.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech spread: UCF -20.5

UCF vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 56 points

Why UCF can cover

UCF knows how to take care of business against inferior opponents, as it has already done so twice this season. The Knights opened their campaign with a 56-10 win over South Carolina State and they added a 40-14 win at Florida Atlantic last week. Senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has already thrown for 778 yards and five touchdowns in his first three games with the program after transferring from Ole Miss.

Plumlee also has mobility that is going to be tough for Georgia Tech to handle, as he has rushed for a team-high 290 yards and three touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets have not proven they can put up points against quality opponents, scoring 10 points in two outings against FBS teams. They have failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games, while UCF is 8-1 in its last nine home games.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech's lack of success this season can be partially attributed to the opponents that it has faced. The Yellow Jackets had to open the season against No. 4 Clemson, and they only trailed by four points in the third quarter of that game. They had another tough challenge last week, facing No. 20 Ole Miss, which has an explosive offense.

The Yellow Jackets fared much better in Week 2 against Western Carolina, putting up 35 points in a comfortable win. They are almost as large of underdogs in this game as they were against Clemson, pointing to some potential value. UCF is just 4-12 in its last 16 games against ACC opponents, and it has to win this game by at least three touchdowns to cover the spread.

