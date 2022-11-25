Rivals square off at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday evening. The No. 6 USC Trojans host the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the regular season finale for both programs. Notre Dame is 8-3 and on a four-game winning streak. USC is 10-1 overall and 6-0 at home, with an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game looming next week.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Trojans as 5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 64.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds.

Notre Dame vs. USC spread: USC -5

Notre Dame vs. USC over/under: 64.5 points

Notre Dame vs. USC money line: USC -210, ND +175

ND: The Irish are 6-5 against the spread this season

USC: The Trojans are 7-4 against the spread this season

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has the superior defense in this matchup. The Fighting Irish, led by Marcus Freeman, are allowing only 20.3 points per game, and Notre Dame is in the top 20 of FBS in total yards allowed (317.2 per game). Notre Dame is above-average against the pass and the run, with the Irish giving up fewer than 190 passing yards per game. Opponents are completing only 56.5% of pass attempts against Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish producing 33 sacks, a top-15 mark in the nation.

Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey is in the top 10 of FBS with 9.5 sacks, and Notre Dame is holding opponents to a 34% third down efficiency rate. On the other side, USC is allowing 405 total yards per game, including 257.8 passing yards per contest, and the Trojans are giving up 4.6 yards per carry.

Why USC can cover

USC is absolutely rolling on offense this season, leading to a potential path toward the College Football Playoff. The Trojans are averaging 42.9 points per game, No. 3 among FBS teams this season. USC has scored 40 points or more in five consecutive games, and the Trojans have a school-record with nine games with at least 40 points. The Trojans are No. 2 in the country with 513.0 total yards per game, and USC is No. 4 in the country in passing offense, producing 330.8 yards per game through the air.

USC is in the top ten of the country with 9.1 yards per pass attempt, and the team has 34 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions this season. Caleb Williams is a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback, and USC also has a potent running game. The Trojans are averaging 182.2 rushing yards per game, a top-five mark in the Pac-12, and USC is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. In addition to explosiveness, USC is highly efficient with the No. 2 mark in the nation in third down efficiency at 54.3%.

