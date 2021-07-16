One of the nation's top interior offensive lineman has made his college decision. Gunner Givens, a four-star offensive lineman from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia, announced Friday afternoon on CBS Sports HQ that he will continue his playing career at Virginia Tech. Givens chose the Hokies over finalists Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State.

His commitment is a big boost for coach Justin Fuente. Givens, 6-foot-5, 270-pounder is ranked No. 131 overall, is the fourth-best offensive line prospect and is the fifth-ranked player in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2022. Givens told CBS Sports HQ that the idea of playing for Virginia Tech is something that he's been hoping to do for a very long time.

"I've been going to Tech games since I've been a little kid," he said. "I've been dreaming of coming out of the tunnel to 'Enter Sandman'."

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Givens:

"Frame built for offensive tackle. Has good length and lean. Played tight end as sophomore but transitioning to offensive tackle. Bends at knees and stays low. Wins leverage battle often. Athletic and can move laterally. Plays with attitude and his physical. Is aggressive firing off at snap. Development will determine whether he plays right or left tackle. Needs to refine technique. Learning footwork and staying engaged on block longer are needed developments. Continued increase in upper body strength important. Showing kick step to cover the outside needed. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program with the upside to develop into an early round pick."

Givens made an official visit to Virginia Tech on June 4 and made the trek to Happy Valley to visit Penn State two weeks later. They are the only two official visits that he has taken since the end of the prolonged dead period. He is the 19th player to commit to Virginia Tech during this recruiting cycle and is the second four-star prospect in the current class.