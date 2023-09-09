The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are looking to gain momentum Saturday when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons (1-0) are easing into a schedule that includes the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Duke and Notre Dame. They will be trying to build on a 37-17 season-opening victory against Elon on Aug. 31. The Commodores (2-0) are coming off a 47-13 win against Alabama A&M last Saturday. They held on for a 35-28 victory against Hawaii in their opener on Aug. 26. Vanderbilt went 5-7 last season but is trying to start 3-0 for the first time since 2017. Wake has had six winning seasons in its past seven and went 8-5 in 2022.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest spread: Demon Deacons -10

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest over/under: 57 points

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest money line: Demon Deacons -428, Commodores +325

Vanderbilt: Is 10-4 ATS as a road underdog since 2020.

Wake Forest: Is 9-6 ATS as a home favorite since 2020.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake went 4-1 against the spread in non-conference games last season. They will be more rested after playing just once so far, with that game on a Thursday while Vandy played its second game of the season two days later. Quarterback Mitch Griffis started last year's opener, throwing for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but Sam Hartman started the rest of the season. Hartman is at Notre Dame now, and Griffis had 329 passing yards and three TDs and one interception in the opener. The quarterback has plenty of experience and talent around him.

Receiver Jahmal Banks had six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown against Elon, and Cameron Hite had 91 yards and one touchdown. Demond Claiborne rushed for 70 yards and a TD, averaging 5.4 per carry. The Commodores allowed 461 total yards (123rd in FBS) and 291.8 passing yards per game (128th). Wake gave up 28 points per game in 2022 (81st in FBS), but Vandy allowed 36 (125th). Jasheen Davis had seven sacks last season. The Deacons have won 12 of their past 14 home games, going 8-6 ATS over that span (5-3 ATS in 2022).

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt looked like a different team in its second season under Clark Lea. The Commodores won five games after winning two over the previous two seasons combined. They were blown out by four top-10 teams but beat Florida and Kentucky, then ranked 24th in the nation, over their final three games. Vanderbilt was 5-9 against the spread in 2022 but was 4-2 ATS on the road. Quarterback AJ Swann, a strong-armed sophomore, has opened the season strong. Swann has 452 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the first two games.

Jayden McGowan and Will Sheppard both have 12 receptions, and Sheppard has scored four touchdowns. The receivers have combined for 252 yards, and London Humphreys has 55 on two receptions. Sedrick Allen and Patrick Smith have a combined 162 rushing yards, with Allen averaging 6.4 per carry and scoring twice. Linebacker CJ Taylor is the lynchpin on a defense that makes big plays. He has two passes defended and a sack to go with 15 tackles, tied for most on the team. Nate Clifton has two sacks, and De'Rickey Wright has two interceptions.

