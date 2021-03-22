walker-buehler.jpg

If you've stumbled upon anything I've written over the past year or so, you know I've come to value high-end starting pitchers above everything else, to the point I consider them to be the only real currency in Fantasy Baseball (apart from maybe base-stealers in a 5x5 league).

I'm going even further with it this year. I have to.

Part of the reason is because so many others have joined in the fun, elevating the cost of all pitchers with a pulse. Part of the reason is because the shortened 2020 season will only serve to exacerbate the problem.

I've broken it down in great detail elsewhere, but the gist of it is this: If diverging workload expectations are largely to blame for the disparity within the pitcher ranks and workload expectations are largely driven by each individual player's workload history, what happens to workload expectations after a year in which no pitcher throws even 100 innings?

There is no precedent for this. There are only guesses, and my best guess is that only the most established innings-eaters will get to eat innings in 2021. Teams will be extra cautious with their developing arms, not wanting an oddball season to be the reason for a potentially career-altering injury.

But that part is nothing new. The difference this year is that so many pitchers are afflicted all at once, to the point that maybe some teams will have no choice but to bend their rules just to make sure all the innings are covered. Contending teams especially may be inclined to do so.

Bottom line is there is no clear standard. It'll be defined team by team and individual by individual, with little warning of what's come. Given that starting pitcher is the most consequential position, leaving no clear path to victory if you mess it up, I see no other choice than to hedge my bet, to gather up maybe six hurlers with stud potential so that I have alternatives in place when things inevitably go wrong.

Hopefully, at least two of those six will come from this first group:

Studs with few workload concerns

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
617.922.3813.8
headshot-image
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
719.082.8411.6
headshot-image
Shane Bieber CLE SP
924.331.6314.2
headshot-image
Trevor Bauer LAD SP
1421.461.7312.3
headshot-image
Yu Darvish SD SP
1821.132.0111.0
headshot-image
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
1916.463.4812.1
headshot-image
Aaron Nola PHI SP
2215.673.2812.1
headshot-image
Max Scherzer WAS SP
2513.253.7412.3
headshot-image
Luis Castillo CIN SP
2613.463.2111.4
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty STL SP
2710.064.9110.9
headshot-image
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
3219.202.169.6
headshot-image
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
4013.733.0511.1
headshot-image
Zac Gallen ARI SP
4615.922.7510.3
headshot-image
Kenta Maeda MIN SP
5021.002.7010.8
headshot-image
Lance Lynn CHW SP
5517.503.329.5

There's a Big Three here, as you may already know. Shane Bieber, Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole are all likely first-rounders, which itself shows how much the pitching market has changed, and I would take them in that order despite what the ADP column shows. I'm a little surprised Cole is still coming out ahead there.

Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish, Lucas Giolito and Aaron Nola are all probably off the board by the end of Round 2, and I'm not totally opposed to grabbing one of them even if I have one of the Big Three. It's almost a must if I don't. The decision depends to some degree on the quality of hitter I'd be passing over, not to mention whether it's a points (favoring pitchers) or categories (favoring hitters) league. But I can't stress enough how your early picks -- say, the first 7-9 rounds -- are your only chance at standout production at a position where no one will have enough.

I'm taking some personal liberties with the "few workload concerns" designation. I don't think anyone would argue with the names I've already mentioned, nor Luis Castillo, Lance Lynn and Carlos Carrasco. But these others? Jack Flaherty is still only 25 and barely got to pitch last year. Clayton Kershaw can never make it through a full year healthy. Zac Gallen has yet to pitch a full major-league season. Ditto Brandon Woodruff. Kenta Maeda kept getting shifted to the bullpen by the Dodgers in his years before joining the Twins, so we don't really know how he'll hold up as a starter.

Let's just say I'm reading between the lines for these pitchers, taking my cues from how deep they're allowed to go into games, where they slot in the starting rotation, and what their career high in innings looks like. My intuition tells me that all of these pitchers will have a long leash, even coming off a pandemic-shortened season.

This next group not so much ...

Studs with some workload concerns

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Walker Buehler LAD SP
2111.383.4410.3
headshot-image
Blake Snell SD SP
4511.053.2411.3
headshot-image
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
5315.054.0814.3
headshot-image
Corbin Burnes MIL SP
6215.002.1113.3
headshot-image
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
6318.50^3.32^10.8^
headshot-image
Hyun-Jin Ryu TOR SP
7015.422.699.7
headshot-image
Zach Plesac CLE SP
7721.442.289.3

^2019 stats

Walker Buehler probably stands out here given that he's a second-round pick on average, but the Dodgers have always handled him so cautiously, having him more or less skip spring training the past two years and instead build up in-season. He made it six innings in only one of his starts this past year. Factor in the Dodgers' unparalleled rotation depth, and Buehler seems like the perfect candidate to have his workload suppressed. At that cost, I will have no shares.

For many of these pitchers, it was already happening in starker fashion. Maybe Blake Snell will get a longer leash with the Padres than he had with the Rays, but this really isn't the year to test the theory. Tyler Glasnow, meanwhile, is still subject to the Rays' ways. Corbin Burnes has spent most of his major-league career in relief, so asking him to throw even 120 innings might be a stretch.

The most likely exceptions are Stephen Strasburg, Zach Plesac and Hyun-Jin Ryu. I was tempted to put Plesac in the previous group, actually, given that he threw seven-plus innings more consistently than any pitcher in 2020, but it's just such a small track record. Track record isn't Strasburg's problem, of course, but he's coming off a carpal tunnel procedure that hasn't been explored much in a baseball setting. Ryu has a pretty significant injury history himself.

All of this is to say that if you're grabbing your first starting pitcher here, you're probably too late. It won't be someone you can bank on all year, provided he's even in a position to throw six innings a start. I'm not saying this group should be avoided, but optimally, you'll be grabbing your third and/or fourth starter here.

Others for whom a stud outcome is possible

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Carlos Carrasco NYM SP
6413.922.9110.9
headshot-image
Sonny Gray CIN SP
6613.273.7011.6
headshot-image
Max Fried ATL SP
7515.912.258.0
headshot-image
Jose Berrios MIN SP
7911.334.009.7
headshot-image
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
8117.672.887.1
headshot-image
Ian Anderson ATL SP
9315.581.9511.4
headshot-image
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
9415.052.926.7
headshot-image
Zack Greinke HOU SP
9912.384.039.0
headshot-image
Dinelson Lamet SD SP
10117.382.0912.1
headshot-image
Chris Paddack SD SP
1039.924.738.9
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo OAK SP
10610.384.129.0
headshot-image
Dylan Bundy LAA SP
10916.553.299.9
headshot-image
Charlie Morton ATL SP
1166.894.7410.0
headshot-image
Patrick Corbin WAS SP
1257.914.668.2
headshot-image
Joe Musgrove SD SP
1268.313.8612.5
headshot-image
Lance McCullers HOU SP
12711.03.939.2
headshot-image
Corey Kluber NYY SP
1526.57^5.80^9.6^
headshot-image
Sandy Alcantara MIA SP
15315.643.008.4
headshot-image
Framber Valdez HOU SP
15616.003.579.7
headshot-image
Mike Soroka ATL SP
16516.10^2.68^7.3^
headshot-image
Frankie Montas OAK SP
1697.275.6010.2
headshot-image
Shohei Ohtani LAA DH
172-8.2537.8016.2

^2019 stats

Definitely some fence-straddlers here who I could be talked into moving up or down a tier. The ones who were good in 2020 I'm still a little suspicious of (Max Fried, Framber Valdez, Dylan Bundy). The ones who were bad in 2020 I now have reason to be suspicious of (Chris Paddack, Charlie Morton, Patrick Corbin). And then there are Ian Anderson, Jesus Luzardo and Sandy Alcantara, who I'm convinced have stud talent but haven't been vetted enough yet.

The name for this group is fitting, though. I do think all of these pitchers have a possible stud outcome, so they're the kind I like to target as my fifth and sixth starters. If something goes wrong with one of my top four, hopefully I can just slot one of these in his place. It's much better than turning to the waiver wire.

Of course, my comfort level with someone like Kyle Hendricks is vastly different than with someone like Corey Kluber, and the difference in ADP should tell you as much. But I genuinely think Kluber could bounce back with stud numbers after a couple of injury-plagued years, and for the purposes of this exercise, I didn't want to omit anyone who I thought had that kind of potential. Better not make him more than your sixth starter, though. Seventh would be even better.

Will probably have an impact

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Julio Urias LAD SP
11912.503.277.4
headshot-image
Sixto Sanchez MIA SP
12113.213.467.6
headshot-image
Kevin Gausman SF SP
13612.213.6211.9
headshot-image
Pablo Lopez MIA SP
14012.963.619.3
headshot-image
Marco Gonzales SEA SP
16318.553.108.3
headshot-image
David Price LAD SP
17011.00^4.28^10.7^
headshot-image
Chris Bassitt OAK SP
17315.052.297.9
headshot-image
German Marquez COL SP
17413.043.758.0
headshot-image
Triston McKenzie CLE SP
17711.633.2411.3
headshot-image
Tyler Mahle CIN SP
18111.103.5911.3
headshot-image
Dallas Keuchel CHW SP
18215.911.996.0
headshot-image
Jose Urquidy HOU SP
19414.302.735.2
headshot-image
Aaron Civale CLE SP
19711.294.748.4
headshot-image
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS SP
20514.84^3.81^9.4^
headshot-image
Michael Pineda MIN SP
20613.903.388.4
headshot-image
Cristian Javier HOU SP
21012.253.488.9
headshot-image
Marcus Stroman TOR SP
21311.98^3.22^7.8^
headshot-image
Sean Manaea OAK SP
23110.054.507.5
headshot-image
Zach Davies CHC SP
24815.962.738.2
headshot-image
Zach Eflin PHI SP
19512.463.9710.7
headshot-image
Brady Singer KC SP
26610.794.068.5
headshot-image
Brad Keller KC SP
37215.942.475.8

^2019 stats

The downside to loading up on so many pitchers early is that I miss out on most of the guys I find interesting here, having to turn my attention to hitting instead. No regrets or anything. The hitters going in the same range are by and large better and certainly more trustworthy, but in a perfect world, I'd like to take a shot on Kevin Gausman's spiking strikeout rate.

Most of these pitchers don't have that kind of upside, instead making up the tiny middle class at the position. Guys like Marco Gonzales, German Marquez and Dallas Keuchel you'll probably never feel compelled to drop, but they're not setting you apart either.

Generally, I'll still come away with one of these pitchers, and it just depends on who falls. The ones I like most (for the upside) are Gausman and Tyler Mahle, though I've come to believe Michael Pineda is pretty underrated himself.

The Sleepers

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Dustin May LAD SP
17911.422.577.1
headshot-image
Jameson Taillon NYY SP
19610.57^4.10^7.2^
headshot-image
Andrew Heaney LAA SP
20011.924.469.5
headshot-image
John Means BAL SP
2218.604.538.7
headshot-image
James Paxton SEA SP
2266.606.6411.5
headshot-image
Nate Pearson TOR SP
2356.006.008.0
headshot-image
Nathan Eovaldi BOS SP
23913.203.729.7
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin LAD SP
24113.782.318.9
headshot-image
Jordan Montgomery NYY SP
2477.355.119.6
headshot-image
Chris Sale BOS SP
25113.28^4.40^13.3^
headshot-image
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
26313.47^4.28^9.2^
headshot-image
Elieser Hernandez MIA SP
26510.673.1611.9
headshot-image
Domingo German NYY SP
27715.24^4.03^9.6^
headshot-image
Michael Kopech CHW SP
282---------------
headshot-image
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
307-----1.69*12.0*
headshot-image
Luis Severino NYY SP
31110.50^1.50^12.8^
headshot-image
A.J. Puk OAK RP
3313.55^3.18^10.3^
headshot-image
Drew Smyly ATL SP
3508.003.4214.4
headshot-image
Justus Sheffield SEA SP
36712.403.587.8
headshot-image
Griffin Canning LAA SP
3689.273.999.0
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal DET SP
3715.815.6210.4
headshot-image
Yusei Kikuchi SEA SP
3758.835.179.0
headshot-image
Spencer Howard PHI SP
3874.085.928.5

^2019, majors
*2019, minors

Here's where you throw up a prayer in the late rounds and hope it amounts to something. A couple of these guys (Jameson Taillon and John Means, mainly) I like so much that I'm tempted to include them with the previous group, but the bottom line is that none of them has earned anything in the way of trust. All it would take for you to dump them is a few bad starts at the beginning of the year, which is how it should be for late-round picks.

There are some pretty high-profile prospects here that might be worth stashing longer, like Nate Pearson, Tarik Skubal, A.J. Puk, Michael Kopech, MacKenzie Gore and Spencer Howard, but particularly the ones who have reached the majors already will need to deliver at some point to justify the roster spot in a re-draft league. And of course, for Luis Severino, Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard, who are all recovering from Tommy John surgery, stashing is the entire goal.

My favorites from this group are Means, Griffin Canning and Domingo German.

