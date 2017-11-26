Andre Ethier: Refutes retirement report

Ethier announced Sunday that the reports of his plans to retire were "totally untrue," Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported that Ethier had informed family and friends of his plans to retire from the MLB, but the veteran outfielder quickly shot those rumors down. According to Ethier, multiple teams have already shown interest in acquiring his services and he's currently planning on remaining in the big leagues for his thirteenth major-league season.