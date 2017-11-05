Andre Ethier: Has 2018 option declined
The Dodgers declined Ethier's 2018 option Sunday, making him a free agent, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Rather than keep Ethier on the team for the 2018 season and pay him $17.5 million, the Dodgers turned down their option on Ethier and bought out his contract for $2.5 million. Injuries have been the focal point of the last two seasons for Ethier, as he's played in a combined 38 games in that time. During the 2017 campaign he played in 22 games, over which he slashed .235/.348/.441.
