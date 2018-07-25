Andre Ethier: Announces retirement

Ethier announced his retirement Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ethier denied reports that he intended to retire back in November, but his retirement ended up being forced on him, as no team wanted to sign a 36-year-old who had been limited by injuries to just 64 plate appearances over the last two seasons. The veteran will end a 12-year career, spent entirely with the Dodgers, in which he hit .285/.359/.463 with 1,367 hits and 162 homers. He holds the Dodgers' record for most career postseason games, appearing in 51.

