Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Smacks second homer of season

Ethier hit a pinch-hit home run in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

His second home run of the season was a big one, as it tied the game in the seventh inning as the Dodgers were facing a four-game series sweep. Ethier has played primarily off the bench since his activation from the DL on Sept. 1, but he's made the most of his limited opportunities and in turn has put himself in the mix for a spot on the NLDS roster.