Andre Ethier: Plans to retire
Ethier has informed his family and friends that he plans to retire from professional baseball, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Ethier had his club option declined by the Dodgers this offseason after appearing in just 22 games during his injury-plagued 2017 season. The 35-year-old will close his successful twelve-year playing career with two All-Star appearances and a Gold Glove to his name.
