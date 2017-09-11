Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Collects two hits in start
Ethier started in left field and went 2-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.
Ethier homered off the bench Saturday and was rewarded with his third start since returning from the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. The 35-year-old is one of many left-field options manager Dave Roberts has at his disposal, and given his lengthy injury history, he's unlikely to be pressed into a regular role.
