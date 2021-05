Fletcher went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over Oakland.

Fletcher knocked a two-run double in the second inning before coming around to score on a Phil Gosselin single. It was the 26-year-old's first game with multiple extra-base hits this season and he raised his OPS to .602. He's scored 27 runs and driven in 16.