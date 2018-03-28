Angels' Ian Kinsler: Battling groin tightness, status for Opening Day unclear
Kinsler was held out of Tuesday's exhibition lineup due to groin tightness, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kinsler was also scratched from Monday's lineup and his status for Thursday's opener at Oakland is up in the air. The veteran second baseman will be re-evaluated after an additional workout Wednesday, but at this point the 35-year-old missing Opening Day is a realistic possibility. Luis Valbuena is a likely option to start at second base for the Angels should Kinsler be forced to sit.
