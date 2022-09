Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Monday against the Rays.

Bregman provided a two-RBI double in the sixth inning and now has an extra-base hit in three consecutive games. The performance also continued a productive stretch, as he has maintained a .314 average with 10 RBI and six runs scored across his last 10 starts. Bregman will look to end the campaign on a strong note, and his .846 OPS across 603 plate appearances is his highest mark since 2019.