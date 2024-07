Bregman went 1-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Sunday against the Mets.

Bregman led off the fourth inning with a double and came around to score, accounting for most of his production. Though his season-long numbers remain fairly unimpressive, Bregman did have a productive June by hitting .310 with two homers, 11 RBI and 19 runs scored in 25 games.