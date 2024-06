Bregman went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Bregman turned in a perfect day at the plate, starting with a double and a run scored during Houston's four-run first inning. It was his third multi-hit performance over his last four games. He's gone 17 straight games without a home run but he's hitting .354 (23-for-65) during that span. Bregman's season slash line is up to .257/.318/.414 with 33 runs scored and 26 extra-base hits through 74 games.