Bregman went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Sunday's victory over the Angels.

After Mauricio Dubon led off the third inning with a homer, the Astros loaded the bases for Bregman, and he capitalized by launching a grand slam to right field. The round tripper was his first since Aug. 28 and his 21st on the season. The four RBI give Bregman 82 on the season, good for fifth among third basemen, and with two runs scored on the day, he has 84, which second among third basemen.