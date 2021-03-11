Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Correa and Myles Straw are the "leading candidates" to bat leadoff Opening Day for the Astros,Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

George Springer was the longtime leadoff man for Houston, but now that he's moved onto Toronto, Baker is in search of his new man atop the order. Correa has never batted leadoff in his major-league career and has primarily hit third or cleanup. The 26-year-old struggled in 2020 with a .264/.326/.383 slash line, five homers and 25 RBI in 58 games, but he had an .845 OPS across the previous five seasons. Correa is the safer option between the two candidates since Straw has only 224 big-league plate appearances to his name, though the latter certainly provides more potential on the basepaths.