Correa was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks after taking a pitch off his right forearm, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa was visibly in a lot of pain after getting hit by a 94-mph sinker during the seventh inning, and he immediately made his way into the Twins' dugout while holding his right arm. The 29-year-old shortstop will certainly undergo imaging to determine the severity of his injury, and Minnesota should have an update following Thursday's game.