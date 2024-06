Correa (thumb) anticipates that he will be in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa was hit in the hand by a pitch Thursday in the seventh inning and immediately left the game. X-rays came back clean, and he told reporters after the game that he's confident he'll be in the lineup to start the Twins' series against Seattle on Friday. There has not been confirmation from the team the Correa will start.