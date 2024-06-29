Correa went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Correa left Thursday's game with a bruised right wrist, but he didn't end up missing time. The homer was his ninth of the season and got him to the 40-RBI mark this year, though it was all the run production the Twins could muster in Friday's game. The shortstop has 12 multi-hit efforts over his last 21 games, going 36-for-83 (.434) in that span. For the year, he's at a .312/.381/.506 slash line across 64 contests.