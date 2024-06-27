X-rays on Correa's right forearm/wrist came back negative after he was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa immediately made his way into the Twins' clubhouse after getting hit in the arm by a pitch during the seventh inning, but it appears he managed to escape the incident with minimal damage. The team has officially labeled his injury a right wrist contusion, and he is viewed as day-to-day. Should the Twins decide to give the 29-year-old a day or two to heal, Kyle Farmer would presumably be the next man up to start at shortstop.