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Correa (illness) will start at third base and bat sixth against the Mariners on Friday.

Correa missed the Astros' last two games while recovering from an illness. The 31-year-old had been trending upward prior to getting sick, going 7-for-26 (.269) with seven RBI and eight runs scored in his last seven games.

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