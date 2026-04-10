Astros' Carlos Correa: Returning to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correa (illness) will start at third base and bat sixth against the Mariners on Friday.
Correa missed the Astros' last two games while recovering from an illness. The 31-year-old had been trending upward prior to getting sick, going 7-for-26 (.269) with seven RBI and eight runs scored in his last seven games.
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