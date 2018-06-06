Davis was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Davis' recent stint in the majors will be short lived as he'll now head back to Fresno in order to open up a roster spot for Josh Reddick's (leg) activation from the disabled list Wednesday. Davis went 3-for-21 following his most recent promotion on May 20.

More News
Our Latest Stories