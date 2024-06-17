Davis went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run during a loss to the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Davis drew an increasingly rare start at third base and delivered his first multi-hit effort since May 24. The veteran has been displaced from the starting nine more often than not since late May, logging a total of just 17 plate appearances across six games since the calendar flipped to June. Davis is capable of playing both corner infield spots in addition to serving as the designated hitter, but younger options Tyler Soderstrom, Abraham Toro and Brent Rooker are currently the preferred options at those respective positions.