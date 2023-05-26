Lovelady (0-3) allowed one earned run on a walk and no hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.

Lovelady entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with the score knotted at 2-2. He retired two of the three batters he faced but was pulled for Garrett Acton, who was on the mound when the winning run crossed the plate. Lovelady began the season in the minors, but he has pitched well since being recalled, turning in 13 scoreless outings in 16 appearances. It's difficult to decipher the Athletics bullpen due to their lack of wins and standout talent, but Lovelady could see some save chances moving forward -- particularly while Zach Jackson (elbow) is sidelined.