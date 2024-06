The Rays placed Lovelady on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a left forearm flexor strain.

Lovelady has been with the Rays since May 18 after being traded by the Cubs. He's appeared in eight games for Tampa Bay since the trade, registering a 7.36 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 7.1 innings. The Rays reinstated left-hander Colin Poche (back) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.