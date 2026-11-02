Lovelady was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Sunday, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Lovelady is the odd man out on the 40-man roster after Washington traded for infielder Nate Furman on Sunday. Lovelady produced a 4.11 ERA and 1.86 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 35 innings in 38 appearances, including six starts, with the Mets and Nationals during the 2026 campaign. He will now be claimed by another team, remain with the Nationals' organization or hit the open market as a free agent.