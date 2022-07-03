Bolt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
Bolt led off the third inning with a single and later stole third, but he was left on base. The outfielder had as many as 19 stolen bases in a year in the minors, but that was in 2018 -- he hasn't reached double digits since. He's also struck out four times through 10 major-league at-bats in 2022, though Bolt could get an extended look in center field given the Athletics' complete lack of offense throughout the lineup.
More News
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Gets look as main center fielder•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Highly productive in rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Skye Bolt: On base four times in rehab debut•