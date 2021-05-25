Phelps underwent season-ending surgery on his right lat Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The Blue Jays said in mid-May that Phelps' lat strain was a significant one, and it's now clear exactly how significant it is. He won't pitch until next season, at which point he'll be 35 years old.
More News
-
Blue Jays' David Phelps: Transferred to 60-day injured list•
-
Blue Jays' David Phelps: Dealing with significant strain•
-
Blue Jays' David Phelps: Sent for MRI•
-
Blue Jays' David Phelps: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' David Phelps: Exits with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' David Phelps: Exits with injury•