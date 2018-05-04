Brewers' Corey Knebel: Tosses perfect inning in rehab outing

Knebel (hamstring) struck out a batter as part of a perfect, eight-pitch seventh inning during his rehab appearance with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.

Knebel retired the side in swift fashion in the first of what is expected to be three or four outings with Biloxi or Triple-A Colorado Springs before the Brewers bring the closer back from the 10-day disabled list. Assuming Knebel fares respectably in his subsequent rehab appearances and doesn't experience any setbacks with his strained left hamstring, he should immediately be reinstalled as Milwaukee's closer upon returning from the DL.