Brewers' Corey Knebel: Tosses perfect inning in rehab outing
Knebel (hamstring) struck out a batter as part of a perfect, eight-pitch seventh inning during his rehab appearance with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.
Knebel retired the side in swift fashion in the first of what is expected to be three or four outings with Biloxi or Triple-A Colorado Springs before the Brewers bring the closer back from the 10-day disabled list. Assuming Knebel fares respectably in his subsequent rehab appearances and doesn't experience any setbacks with his strained left hamstring, he should immediately be reinstalled as Milwaukee's closer upon returning from the DL.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...