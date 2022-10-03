Topa was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle contusion Monday.

Topa was called up by the Brewers on Wednesday, and he gave up two runs on two hits and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in two innings over two appearances following his promotion. While the right-hander would be able to return if the Brewers make the postseason and go on a run, his season is likely over. Right-hander Jake Cousins was called up to take his place in the bullpen late in the regular season.